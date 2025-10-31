HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech

SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 31, 2025 20:47 IST

x

Jemimah Rodrigues and her teammates in some BTS moments after their historic win on Thursday

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues and her teammates in some BTS moments after their historic win on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Jemimah Rodrigues produced a majestic century to help India pull off the biggest successful chase in women's ODI history with nine balls to spare and book a place in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final.

Under pressure, Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 127 that included 14 fours as India ended Australia's title defence with a sensational five-wicket victory in the second semi-final on Thursday.

 

Come Sunday, India will face South Africa for the title

Following the win, emotions were high in the dressing room and the player-of-the-match Rodrigues gave a soul-stirring talk to her teammates.

BCCI shared some Behind The Scene moments from the Indian women's players dressing room. 

Jemimah shone on the field, executing a run-out and taking a brilliant catch and was named Fielder of the Match.

While sharing credit with her teammates for the win, Jemimah reminded her teammates: 'Now that we've done all this, one more to go.'

 

 

SEE: Superstar Jemi's emotional dressing room speech. VIDEO: BCCI/X
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'I didn't know this': Abhishek reacts to Hazlewood news
'I didn't know this': Abhishek reacts to Hazlewood news
How Hazlewood scripted India's downfall at MCG
How Hazlewood scripted India's downfall at MCG
Surya backs Abhishek to stay true to his game
Surya backs Abhishek to stay true to his game
Pant fails as Subrayen takes five to put SA A in control
Pant fails as Subrayen takes five to put SA A in control
Asia Cup Trophy to reach India 'in a day or two'?
Asia Cup Trophy to reach India 'in a day or two'?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass

webstory image 3

Is Moscow in Kerala? Or Delhi in New York?

VIDEOS

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look0:52

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look

Hina Khan attends the screening of 'Ikk Kudi'1:19

Hina Khan attends the screening of 'Ikk Kudi'

Tourists flock to J-K's Mughal Garden to enjoy pleasant autumn season4:05

Tourists flock to J-K's Mughal Garden to enjoy pleasant...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO