SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues and her teammates in some BTS moments after their historic win on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Jemimah Rodrigues produced a majestic century to help India pull off the biggest successful chase in women's ODI history with nine balls to spare and book a place in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final.

Under pressure, Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 127 that included 14 fours as India ended Australia's title defence with a sensational five-wicket victory in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Come Sunday, India will face South Africa for the title

Following the win, emotions were high in the dressing room and the player-of-the-match Rodrigues gave a soul-stirring talk to her teammates.

BCCI shared some Behind The Scene moments from the Indian women's players dressing room.

Jemimah shone on the field, executing a run-out and taking a brilliant catch and was named Fielder of the Match.

While sharing credit with her teammates for the win, Jemimah reminded her teammates: 'Now that we've done all this, one more to go.'