Kranti Goud, India's Latest Bowling Sensation

IMAGE: Kranti Goud celebrates with team-mates after taking Pakistan's Aliya Riyaz's wicket in Colombo on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Before the ICC Women's World Cup, Kranti Gouda had received a vote of confidence from cricket legend Mithali Raj.

'I was quite impressed with Kranti Goud in England with her raw talent,' Mitali said. 'The grit that she gets as a seamer trying to keep pegging in and getting wickets (is impressive) and she picked up a six wicket haul (in England) as well so I would love to see her in the World Cup playing at home.'

On Sunday, Goud repaid the faith shown in her with a telling spell of 3 for 20, that included three maidens, to derail Pakistan's chase of 247 in the Women's World Cup match in Colombo.

Since bursting onto the international scene less than five months ago, the 22 year old has swiftly evolved into India's go-to new ball striker.

Hailing from Ghuwara in Chhattarpur, Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh, the youngest of six siblings and a daughter of former police constable, she was once taunted by neighbours for playing cricket, 'only boys can play cricket' they said.

But Goud ignored it all to realise her dream.

With the backing of her eldest brother Mayank and watching Hardik Pandya's videos, Goud has risen through the ranks with quiet determination.

IMAGE: Kranti Goud was named Player of the Match for her 3 for 20 against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

She first came into the limelight when she dismissed Richa Ghosh for a golden duck -- one of her four wickets -- in the Women's One-Day Trophy final in 2024, helping Madhya Pradesh defeat Bengal to win its maiden title.

Last year, she was a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. The UP Warriorz then snapped her up for a base price of Rs 10 lakh (Rs 1 million) at the auction.

Her first wicket in the WPL was truly memorable, bowling former Australian captain Meg Lanning with an unplayable yorker.

Goud's call-up to the Indian squad came during the tri-series in April-May after a slew of injuries in the fast bowling camp. The trajectory of her career has only moved upwards since.

A sensational run in the away series against England, her inswingers, slower balls and crushing yorkers, had the English batters hopping. Then, a six wicket haul in the series deciding third ODI sealed her place in the squad.

In India's World Cup campaign opener against Sri Lanka, she had figures of 1 for 41.

Against Pakistan on Sunday, the seamer earned her first Player of the Match award at the very venue where she made her national debut in May.

'My India debut was also in Sri Lanka, and today I'm the Player of the Match here. It's a proud moment for me and my family. I'm very happy,' she said after the game.

Gouda spoke of the carnival-like atmosphere in her village for the match.

'People in my village would be proud. They've put on a big LED screen to watch the match.'