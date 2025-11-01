'I really hope he starts getting the place he deserves'

'He has been benched so many times that he has lost a bit of rhythm.'

IMAGE: Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has 101 wickets in 65 T20Is. Photograph: ANI Photo

India Arshdeep Singh was again sidelined from the Playing XI in the 2nd T20I on Friday as India focus on batting depth and the move has once again drawn sharp criticism.

Indla lost the second T20I at the MCG by four wickets.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now pleaded with the Indian team management to consider Arshdeep's brilliant T20I record before sidelining him.

Arshdeep has to be in the playing XI considering his record. The decision to have the Punjab-based pacer out of the lineup has drawn flak ever since the Asia Cup 2025 edition.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said that Arshdeep Singh should be the second pacer in the lineup after Bumrah.

'Arshdeep Singh’s name should be the second name on your fast bowlers’ list if Bumrah is playing. If Bumrah is not playing, Arshdeep becomes your first bowler on that team list. I just cannot understand how Arshdeep Singh keeps missing out on the XI in this side. I don’t really get it,' said Ashwin.

Left-arm speedster Arshdeep has picked 101 wickets in 65 T20Is for India at an average of 18.76.

Harshit Rana, who was played ahead of Arshdeep, made a decent contribution with the bat scoring 35 runs but was found wanting with the ball as Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh took him down inside the powerplay.

'Of course, Harshit Rana had a decent day with the bat. He batted decently, but this is not about him at all. It’s about Arshdeep Singh. The performance he put in the T20 World Cup in 2024 was impressive, but since then, he has consistently found ways to stay out of the team. He has been benched so many times that he has lost a bit of rhythm,' added the 39-year-old.

“We saw in the Asia Cup, he bowled well, he came back very well in the spell, but he looked rusty. Your champion bowler will look rusty if you don’t play him. So it’s a really tough situation if you are Arshdeep Singh, and I really hope he starts getting the place he deserves," said Ashwin.

"He deserves to be there, and it’s not about somebody else. He has a place in the team. Please play him,” he added.