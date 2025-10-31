HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Abhishek backs 'mature' India women's team to win WC

Abhishek backs 'mature' India women's team to win WC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 31, 2025 20:58 IST

x

'...I think they deserve the trophy the way they played the semi-final game'

India players celebrate with Jemimah Rodrigues after the historic victory in the ICC World Cup semi-final on Thursday

IMAGE: India players celebrate with Jemimah Rodrigues after the historic victory in the ICC World Cup semi-final on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma said he felt proud of the "maturity and teamwork" displayed by the women's team in their stunning World Cup semifinal win over Australia, and hoped Harmanpreet Kaur's side would go on to lift their maiden title on Sunday.

 

India on Thursday stunned defending champions Australia by five wickets, riding on Jemimah Rodrigues' 127 not out, to set up a summit clash against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

"We were all following the match. Because the way the match was played, I don't think India has ever won a match like this in women's cricket," said Abhishek during the post-match media interaction after the second T20I against Australia in Melbourne.

"I think the maturity and teamwork, that was shown as a team. I think we are really proud of them."

"We were just watching the match all together. Everyone was watching the match somewhere. And they were doing this, I mean, there were so many runs."

The Indian women's team chased down the target of 339, reaching 341 for 5 in 48.3 overs.

"As Jemimah, Harman and Smriti, they all played. And everyone played cameos in between. So, I think it didn't feel like there was pressure on them.

"But obviously, as a team, Indian team, if you see that the women's team is doing so well, then you get motivated, of course.

"Finally, I think they deserve the trophy the way they played the semi-final game. I think they really deserve it. And they are going to do well." 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'The greatest day in history of Indian women's cricket'
'The greatest day in history of Indian women's cricket'
'I didn't know this': Abhishek reacts to Hazlewood news
'I didn't know this': Abhishek reacts to Hazlewood news
SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech
SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech
Asia Cup Trophy to reach India 'in a day or two'?
Asia Cup Trophy to reach India 'in a day or two'?
How Hazlewood scripted India's downfall at MCG
How Hazlewood scripted India's downfall at MCG

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass

webstory image 3

Is Moscow in Kerala? Or Delhi in New York?

VIDEOS

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair0:36

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair

Tourists flock to J-K's Mughal Garden to enjoy pleasant autumn season4:05

Tourists flock to J-K's Mughal Garden to enjoy pleasant...

Sharvari's HOT gym look!1:00

Sharvari's HOT gym look!

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO