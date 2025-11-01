HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Stop playing musical chairs with batting order'

'Stop playing musical chairs with batting order'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 01, 2025 11:48 IST

x

Sanju Samson was sent in to bat at No 3 and failed, scoring just 2 runs

IMAGE: Sanju Samson was sent in to bat at No 3 and failed, scoring just 2 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh has hit out at the team management for 'playing musical chairs' with the batting order following India’s four-wicket defeat to Australia in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

 

With skipper Suryakumar Yadav choosing to bat at No. 4 instead of his usual No. 3 position, Sanju Samson was promoted up the order, while Harshit Rana was sent in ahead of Shivam Dube. The shuffling left Tilak Varma coming in at No. 5, disrupting the balance of the middle order.

India were bowled out for 125, with Australia comfortably chasing the target to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"India needs to stop playing musical chairs with their batting order. They would have had a great chance of winning if they had scored 160 to 170. Didn't Suryakumar Yadav play well at No. 3 in the last match? He was not out as well. Then why send Sanju Samson at No. 3," Ramesh said on Instagram.

Harshit Rana was sent in above Shivam Dube and scored a handy 35 but leaked runs with the ball

IMAGE: Harshit Rana was sent in above Shivam Dube and scored a handy 35 but leaked runs with the ball. Photograph: BCCI

"He went from opening to No. 5 and now from 5 to 3. Because of this everyone is looking at each other in confusion on who might go in to bat next. Tilak Varma won India the Asia Cup final at No. 4 and you moved him to No. 5."

Ramesh didn’t mince words when criticising the decision to send Harshit Rana ahead of Shivam Dube, arguing that the management must respect each player’s primary role.

"Someone who cooks well can't be made a driver and a good driver can't become the cook. Likewise, the management should focus on each player's strength and main role in the team and aim to get the best out of them in that role. If they do something extra, that's well and good," he remarked.

"Their secondary skill should not become the primary role and I fear that's happening in this Indian team. A bowler who can bat needs to deliver with the ball first and likewise a batter who can bat must deliver with the ball first. The management needs to be clear on this. That's where India are slipping right now," he said.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Good news on Shreyas Iyer's health
Good news on Shreyas Iyer's health
'I really hope he starts getting the place he deserves'
'I really hope he starts getting the place he deserves'
'They have given their life to Indian cricket'
'They have given their life to Indian cricket'
Abhishek Shines Among The Ruins At MCG
Abhishek Shines Among The Ruins At MCG
SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech
SEE: Superstar Jemimah's emotional dressing room speech

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Best Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass

VIDEOS

Sofiya Qureshi's must watch msg to Gen-Z after Op Sindoor at Indian Army's Chanakya Defence Dialogue12:01

Sofiya Qureshi's must watch msg to Gen-Z after Op Sindoor...

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look0:52

Dia Mirza's breathtaking glam look

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair0:36

Tejasswi Prakash spotted with Jannat Zubair

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO