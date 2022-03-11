News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Finch named Hales replacement in KKR

Finch named Hales replacement in KKR

Source: PTI
March 11, 2022 22:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aaron Finch, who last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition, was not picked by any team in the IPL mega auction last month.

IMAGE: Aaron Finch, who last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition, was not picked by any team in the IPL mega auction last month. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in aggressive Australian batter Aaron Finch as a replacement for England's Alex Hales for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

 

"Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament," IPL stated in a media release.

Finch, who led Australia to an ICC T20 World Cup win, has so far played 88 T20Is scoring 2,686 runs with the help of two hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

"Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 IPL runs, will join KKR at the price of Rs 1.5 crore", it added.

The Australian white-ball captain, who last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition, was not picked by any team in the IPL mega auction last month.

KKR will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL lung opener on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2022: Malinga joins Royals as fast-bowling coach
IPL 2022: Malinga joins Royals as fast-bowling coach
Bumrah shares secrets to preparing for Pink Ball Test
Bumrah shares secrets to preparing for Pink Ball Test
How 5-yr-old internet sensation trained with Tendulkar
How 5-yr-old internet sensation trained with Tendulkar
Indian missile lands in Pak 'accidentally', probe on
Indian missile lands in Pak 'accidentally', probe on
People have taken good decision: Sidhu on Cong rout
People have taken good decision: Sidhu on Cong rout
Walmart not keen to open retail stores in India
Walmart not keen to open retail stores in India
Ahead of CWC meet, G-23 gathers at Azad's residence
Ahead of CWC meet, G-23 gathers at Azad's residence

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Kohli 'can't wait' for Bengaluru Test to begin

Kohli 'can't wait' for Bengaluru Test to begin

KKR's Nitish Rana's Purple & Gold Hair

KKR's Nitish Rana's Purple & Gold Hair

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances