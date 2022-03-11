News
Kohli 'can't wait' for Bengaluru Test to begin

By Rediff Cricket
March 11, 2022 20:00 IST
Virat Kohli bowls with the pink ball in the nets on Friday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bowls with the pink ball in the nets on Friday. Photographs: Virat Kohli/Twitter

Everyone knows about Virat Kohli’s special connection to Bengaluru.

 

So, as a special Test, a day-nighter is due to be played in Bengaluru, the former India captain just can’t contain his excitement.

Virat Kohli bats in the nets

As he batted and bowled in practice, there was a smattering of fans there to witness him bat in the nets.

‘Back to Bengaluru. Can't wait for tomorrow,’ the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain tweeted with a heart emoji.

Virat Kohli bats in the nets

After the 2nd and final Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, Kohli will be back in the city and at the Chinnaswamy Stadium donning RCB’s red and gold, out to motivate his team to an elusive IPL crown.

