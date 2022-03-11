KKR's Nitish Rana's Purple & Gold Hair

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana is sporting a trendy hairstyle with purple and gold-coloured streaks ahead of IPL 2022.

The two colours have been synonymous with KKR's jersey for years now.

The left-handed batter was brought back by KKR for Rs 8 crores (Rs 80 million) at the mega auction in February.

Rana has been a vital player at the top and in the middle order for KKR. His ability to strike at close to 135 and match-winning skills make him an important weapon in KKR's batting arsenal.

KKR, last season's runner-up, gave its ardent fans a glimpse of Rana's new look ahead of the IPL 2022 opener against IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings on March 26.