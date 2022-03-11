News
Bumrah shares secrets to preparing for Pink Ball Test

Bumrah shares secrets to preparing for Pink Ball Test

Source: PTI
March 11, 2022 13:12 IST
There are no set parameters for adjustments required in pink-ball Tests: Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, on Friday, said the cricketers need to make a few 'mental adjustments' going into a Pink Ball Test but defining one set parameter for that is not possible since all three day-night games they have played in the past, had varied conditions.

India are gearing up for their fourth day-night Test against Sri Lanka, having played against Bangladesh, Australia and England before.

 

Bumrah said they are still learning how to approach pink ball games.

"As professional cricketers, we need to adjust as quickly as possible. The pink ball looks different while fielding. It comes earlier than what you perceive," Bumrah said during the pre-match virtual media interaction.

"In the afternoon session, the ball may not swing much but in the evening, it can swing more, all these small points (are being discussed),"

"We have not played many pink ball matches and whatever we have played, they were all in different conditions, so no parameter can be set (on adjustments required)."

"So whatever little experience you have gathered and the feedback you have taken, you work on things that are under our control," the fast bowler added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

