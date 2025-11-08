HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
5th T20I Abandoned Due To Rain; India Win Series 2-1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 08, 2025 16:57 IST

Abhishek Sharma with Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start before rain washed out the fifth T20I in Brisbane on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India clinched the five-match T20 International series against Australia 2-1 after the fifth and final game was abandoned due to rain, in Brisbane, on Saturday.

Put in to bat, India made a blazing start with openers Abhishek Sharma (23 not out off 13 balls) and Shubman Gill (29 not out off 16 balls) going on the offensive.

But lightning stopped play with India cruising at 52 for no loss in 4.5 overs.

The Gabba in Brisbane

IMAGE: The players were forced off the field because of lightning followed by rain. Photograph: BCCI

Soon after, heavy rain lashed the Gabba, forcing the match to be abandoned.

Earlier, Australia had their chances to remove the dangerous Abhishek early but failed to capitalise on them.

Glenn Maxwell dropped an easy catch at long-off after the left-hander miscued a shot in the opening over, while Ben Dwarshuis spilled another simple catch in the fourth over when Abhishek was on 11.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hits out during the fifth T20I. Photograph: BCCI

Three balls later, Abhishek thrilled the Indian fans with a powerful flat six over mid-wicket.

Gill, meanwhile, took a special liking to Dwarshuis, cracking four boundaries off the left-arm pacer in the third over to keep India's brisk start intact.

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma hits out. Photograph: BCCI

The first T20I had also been washed out, while Australia won the second game by four wickets.

 However, India bounced back strongly to win the third and fourth matches by five wickets and 48 runs respectively.

 

Australia had won the preceding ODI series 2-1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
