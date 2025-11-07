HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dhoni will play in IPL 2026: CSK

Dhoni will play in IPL 2026: CSK

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: November 07, 2025 19:02 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has featured in all 18 seasons of the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed Chennai Super Kings that he will be available for IPL 2026.

'MS has told us that he will be available for the next season,' CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz on Friday.

Earlier this week, Viswanathan had mentioned in a YouTube video shared by Provoke Lifestyle that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter intends to continue playing in the IPL.

When a kid asked the CEO during an interactive session whether Dhoni is going to retire, he replied in the negative, saying:

'No, he is not retiring.'

In August, Dhoni had stated that any decision on playing in IPL 2026 would be taken by December.

'I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have until December, so I'll take another couple of months before making my decision,' Dhoni said with trademark calm.

 

When a fan insisted, 'You have to play, sir,' Dhoni replied, 'Arre, ghutne me jo dard hota hai, uska take care kaun karega? (The pain in my knees -- who's going to take care of that?)'

In recent IPL seasons, Dhoni has batted lower down the order, a tactical adjustment made after his knee surgery to manage his limited running between the wickets.

REDIFF CRICKET
