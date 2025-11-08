India, Pakistan Make Peace Over Asia Cup Trophy

IMAGE: The impasse over the Asia Cup trophy began after India refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi after their five-wicket win in the final on September 28 in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/X

The cricket boards of India and Pakistan have managed to "break the ice" on the Asia Cup trophy dispute and will work towards finding a plausible solution in the coming days, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said after meeting PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of an ICC gathering in Dubai.



The impasse over the Asia Cup trophy began after India refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister amid cross-border tensions between the two nations after their five-wicket win in the final on September 28 in Dubai.



Soon after the famed success, chaos followed as the post-match presentation delayed by 90 minutes. In response to India's stance, an official removed the Asia Cup trophy from the podium

and carried it off the ground without explanation."I was a part of both the informal and formal meeting of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on agenda but ICC facilitated a meeting between myself and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official," Saikia told PTI on Saturday."It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet," he added, assuring that a solution will be worked out soon.

The trophy has been lying at the ACC headquarters in Dubai with the staff there instructed by Naqvi to not move it without his permission. He has insisted that the Indians will have to accept the top prize from him.



"Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out.



"There will be options from the other side as well, and we will also give options on how to settle this issue and come to an amicable solution," Saikia said.