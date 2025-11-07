'The whole country is behind him and watching his performances. You can't ignore a guy who's done so much for India.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Has Mohammed Shami played his last game for India?

The question has triggered heated debate across the cricketing world after the veteran pacer was left out of India's squad for the coming home Test series against South Africa.

Despite proving both form and fitness with a stellar run in the Ranji Trophy, Shami continues to find himself outside the national setup, a move his childhood coach Mohammed Badruddin believes is both unfair and premeditated.

Mohammed Shami, 35, took 15 wickets in two Ranji Trophy games, displaying the same rhythm and control that once made him India's go-to pacer in red-ball cricket. Yet, when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee named squads for the South Africa series, his name was conspicuously absent, not even among the India A contingents for the unofficial Tests or ODIs.

'They are ignoring him, that's clear. There's no other reason that makes sense to me' Badruddin told the India Today televsion channel in a sharp critique of the BCCI's decision.

'He's not unfit. When a player is playing Test matches, taking 15 wickets in two games, then he doesn't look unfit from anywhere. The selectors are just overlooking him, that's it. Why they are doing that, only they can say.'

According to Badruddin, the selection panel had already decided not to consider Shami regardless of his domestic form.

'I think they've made up their minds that they won't pick him for now, and in my view, that's completely wrong. When you select a Test team, it should be based on Ranji Trophy performances. If you're selecting for Tests using T20 metrics, that's not right. But here, it looks like the decisions are pre-decided,' he said.

The coach dismissed claims about Shami's fitness being a concern, calling it a 'mere excuse.'

'All this talk about performance or fitness is just an excuse. Saying "he's unfit" or "needs match practice" that's not true. They already have a plan about who they want to play and who they don't,' Badruddin added.

Badruddin admitted that the experienced fast bowler has been left frustrated by the snub, though he has avoided discussing it directly with Shami.

'I've never had such a conversation with him, because honestly, I don't like talking to him about this topic. Obviously, he's disturbed. Anyone would be. When you are performing and still not getting picked, it's frustrating,' he said.

Still, the coach remains confident that Shami will stage a comeback strong enough to 'silence everyone'.

'Of course, he can return. I'm fully confident he will. And when he does, he'll make such a comeback that will silence everyone. One day or the other, they'll have to play him.

'If you're not picking him now despite his form, then stop saying things like "We select based on performance" because that's clearly not true. In my view, he deserves 100 percent to be back, and I'm sure he'll get that chance.'

The whole country is behind him and watching his performances. You can't ignore a guy who's done so much for India, especially in the World Cup.'

Former India opener and commentator Aakash Chopra took a calmer stance, asking fans not to jump to conclusions about Shami's international future. Reacting to the growing buzz that the pacer might have played his last match for India, Chopra clarified that no such decision has been made.

'I won't say that it's curtains. Many on social media are claiming that you won't see Shami playing for India again. I don't think that's the case. No such verdict has been passed by the jury,'Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

He can get a chance again, provided he keeps picking up wickets and lasts an entire season.'

With India's current pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna along with emerging options like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the selectors seem to be prioritising youth. But Chopra insists Shami's quality ensures he is never truly out of contention.

'There are a lot of vacant slots for premier fast bowlers. There are injuries and workload management as well. There are a lot of matches being played across formats, so I don't think that will be an issue.'

