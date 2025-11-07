HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Recognise This Sri Lankan Cricket Legend?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 07, 2025 14:50 IST

IMAGE: Sanath Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva, Arjuna Ranatunga and Muttiah Muralitharan during the Tamil Union's 125th anniversary celebrations in Colombo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanath Jayasuriya/X
 

The legendary Arjuna Ranatunga's latest look left fans stunned during a recent appearance.

The iconic quartet of Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva and Muttiah Muralitharan came together for a memorable reunion at the Tamil Union's 125th anniversary celebrations in Colombo.

1996 World Cup winning Captain Ranatunga's slimmed-down, frail frame caught everyone's attention on social media.

Wearing a red kurta, Ranatunga was barely recognisable from his cricketing days when he was known for his sturdy build and commanding presence on the field.

Commenting on Jayasuriya's post on X, fans made their shock clear.

'Wait a minute is that the great Arjuna Ranatunga in red?,' replied a fan to the post.

'Ranatunga is unrecognisable,' said another user.

'Arjuna looking 20 years younger than everyone else,' commented another.

