Pant returns to bat after getting hit on helmet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: November 08, 2025 15:26 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant retired hurt temporarily as a precautionary measure after he was hit thrice by South African pacer Tshepo Moraki towards the end of the morning session on Day 3. Photograph: BCCI

India A skipper Rishabh Pant allayed injury concerns as he came out to bat after being forced to retire hurt on Day 3 of the four-day match against South Africa A, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Pant retired hurt temporarily after he was hit thrice by South African pacer Tshepo Moraki towards the end of the morning session at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence grounds.

The southpaw was batting on 17 off 22 balls then. Dhruv Jurel walked in for him. He was then seen with his left-hand strapped.     

However, Pant, who was named in the India squad for the two-Test home series against South Africa from November 14, later came out to bat after the dismissal of Harsh Dubey.

Earlier, a team official had informed that Pant would come out to bat if the situation demands it.

"The team physios are observing him, and they will take a call whether he can bat or not, if the match situation comes to that," the official told PTI.

 

Moraki hit Pant flush on the helmet as he attempted a reverse pull. He was then hit on the elbow while playing a conventional pull and eventually on the abdomen area that left him wincing in pain.

He was subjected to medical attention on all three occasions. India A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar finally asked Pant to return despite him wanting to continue to bat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
