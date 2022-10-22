News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England all-rounder Sam Curran sets T20I home record to bamboozle Afghanistan

England all-rounder Sam Curran sets T20I home record to bamboozle Afghanistan

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: October 22, 2022 20:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England's Sam Curran celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match

IMAGE: Sam Curran's record-setting 5/10 clinched the match for England. Photograph: ANI Photo

England all-rounder Sam Curran scripted a record for the best bowling figures by an English bowler in T20I matches during his side's Super 12 match against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

The 24-year-old all-rounder claimed five wickets, conceding just 10 runs in 3.4 overs.

Before this, spinner Adil Rashid held the record. He had taken four wickets for two runs in 2.2 overs against the West Indies in Dubai in 2021. The two bowlers are followed by pacer Chris Jordan (4/6) against West Indies (2019) and David Willey (4/7) in 2019.

Curran ran riot on Afghanistan's batting, bundling out the Asian team for just 112 in their Group 1 match.

 

Ibrahim Zadran (32) and Usman Ghani (30) tried their level best to resist the brutal pace of the English bowling, but Curran (5/10) Ben Stokes and Mark Wood (2 wickets each) did not allow Afghanistan to stitch up a big partnership.

Put to bat first by England, Afghanistan were off to a shaky start as wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for just 10 off 9 balls by pacer Wood.

Following this, Hazratullah Zazai and Ibrahim Zadran joined forces to take their side safely through the powerplay overs. But immediately after the powerplay, Zazai was removed by all-rounder Ben Stokes for just 7 off 17 balls, with Liam Livingstone taking a blinder at backward point.

Zadran and Usman Ghani helped their side reach the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs. At the end of 10 overs, Afghanistan was at 55/2, with Zadran (29*) and Ghani (6*) at the crease.

Soon Zadran mistimed a hit into the skies, taken by Moeen Ali at the extra cover off Sam Curran. He was out 32 in as many deliveries with three fours and a six. Afghanistan had lost their third wicket at 62 runs.

After Ibrahim Zadrain was dismissed, Afghanistan batters couldn’t cope and were felled by Curran’s brilliant bowling to be all out for 112.

Chasing 113 for victory, England faced a slight hiccup before Livingstone (29 not out) and Moeen Ali (8) saw the team through with 11 balls to spare.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Melbourne daubs a mural welcoming Men in Blue
Melbourne daubs a mural welcoming Men in Blue
Australia set unsought records in white-ball cricket
Australia set unsought records in white-ball cricket
Babar Azam says his middle order can win matches.
Babar Azam says his middle order can win matches.
Ghaziabad 'fake' gangrape: DCW chief writes to Yogi
Ghaziabad 'fake' gangrape: DCW chief writes to Yogi
Delhi's air likely to remain 'poor' till Diwali
Delhi's air likely to remain 'poor' till Diwali
T20 WC PIX: Curran sizzles as England beat Afghanistan
T20 WC PIX: Curran sizzles as England beat Afghanistan
Babar issues fiery warning to India
Babar issues fiery warning to India

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20 WC PIX: Curran sizzles as England beat Afghanistan

T20 WC PIX: Curran sizzles as England beat Afghanistan

Babar issues fiery warning to India

Babar issues fiery warning to India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances