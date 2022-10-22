England all-rounder Sam Curran sets T20I home record to bamboozle Afghanistan

IMAGE: Sam Curran's record-setting 5/10 clinched the match for England. Photograph: ANI Photo

England all-rounder Sam Curran scripted a record for the best bowling figures by an English bowler in T20I matches during his side's Super 12 match against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

The 24-year-old all-rounder claimed five wickets, conceding just 10 runs in 3.4 overs.

Before this, spinner Adil Rashid held the record. He had taken four wickets for two runs in 2.2 overs against the West Indies in Dubai in 2021. The two bowlers are followed by pacer Chris Jordan (4/6) against West Indies (2019) and David Willey (4/7) in 2019.

Curran ran riot on Afghanistan's batting, bundling out the Asian team for just 112 in their Group 1 match.

Ibrahim Zadran (32) and Usman Ghani (30) tried their level best to resist the brutal pace of the English bowling, but Curran (5/10) Ben Stokes and Mark Wood (2 wickets each) did not allow Afghanistan to stitch up a big partnership.

Put to bat first by England, Afghanistan were off to a shaky start as wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for just 10 off 9 balls by pacer Wood.

Following this, Hazratullah Zazai and Ibrahim Zadran joined forces to take their side safely through the powerplay overs. But immediately after the powerplay, Zazai was removed by all-rounder Ben Stokes for just 7 off 17 balls, with Liam Livingstone taking a blinder at backward point.

Zadran and Usman Ghani helped their side reach the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs. At the end of 10 overs, Afghanistan was at 55/2, with Zadran (29*) and Ghani (6*) at the crease.

Soon Zadran mistimed a hit into the skies, taken by Moeen Ali at the extra cover off Sam Curran. He was out 32 in as many deliveries with three fours and a six. Afghanistan had lost their third wicket at 62 runs.

After Ibrahim Zadrain was dismissed, Afghanistan batters couldn’t cope and were felled by Curran’s brilliant bowling to be all out for 112.

Chasing 113 for victory, England faced a slight hiccup before Livingstone (29 not out) and Moeen Ali (8) saw the team through with 11 balls to spare.