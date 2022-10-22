News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » We have plans for everyone: Babar issues fiery warning to India

We have plans for everyone: Babar issues fiery warning to India

Source: PTI
October 22, 2022 19:38 IST
Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam & Co. gear up for much-awaited clash against India. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav has a terrorising presence due to his extraordinary shot-hitting ability but Pakistan skipper Babar Azam doesn't want to give extra importance to a particular batter as they gear up for much-awaited clash against arch rivals India, in Melbourne on Sunday

Surya, the fastest to batter to touch 1000-run mark in T20Is, plays shots all around and has tormented the bowlers across teams.

"We have plans for each player, not just Surya. We have a plan and hopefully we can execute them properly," Babar said on the eve of the match.

 

There was good news for the Pakistan team that Shan Masood has recovered from his head injury. He was hit on his head by a Mohammed Nawaz's shot during a practice session.

"Shan Masood has recovered. He has cleared all the tests. Pitch was covered for two days but we know at the back of the mind what our XI would be," the skipper said while informing that Fakhar Zaman is still nursing an injury and will be unavailable for the game.

If rain leads to a shortened game, Babar and his boys are ready.

"Whatever be the duration of the match, we are ready. But for the fans, it would be great if we have a full match," Babar said.

While Shaheen Shah Afridi is cynosure of eyes, Babar termed Haris Rauf as the most improved bowler.

"The amount of improvement he has shown, the bowling unit has got confidence. His home ground in BBL is MCG. He didn't let us miss Shaheen in the manner he took responsibility," Babar said.

Off the field whenever we have met it has been cordial

There may lot of tension between the BCCI and PCB due to Asia Cup controversy but Babar said the players on both sides have good relations with each other.

"We have shared a good bond with Indian players and that's what professional sportsmen do. It also helps in on field relations as we all give 100 percent for our teams."

Babar was visibly annoyed when asked about a certain viewpoint that Pakistan is a two-man batting side in him and Mohammed Rizwan.

"Ab main kya bolun (What can I say). You will know on the day. T20 is a short format and anything can happen," he kept it short. 

