Melbourne daubs a mural welcoming Men in Blue

Melbourne daubs a mural welcoming Men in Blue

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 22, 2022 19:05 IST
Mural painted by cricket fans in Melbourne

IMAGE: Mural painted by the city of Melbourne. Photograph: Ani Photo

With the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan set to take place on Saturday, cricket lovers in Melbourne used street art to welcome the Men in Blue, the 2007 T20 WC champions to their city.

 

The official Twitter handle of Melbourne City showed some fans painting a mural featuring three of India's highly beloved cricketers, skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Welcome to Melbourne @BCCI. We've decided to mark the occasion by creating a @ICC @T20WorldCup street art mural ft. @ImRo45, @imVkohli, @hardikpandya7 & the @MCG(cricket bat and ball emoji) . See you in Higson Lane for a quick(camera emoji)? We'll bring the coffee! #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK," tweeted the official handle of Melbourne.

India will take on Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
New Zealand ticked all the boxes in T20 WC opener
Babar Azam says his middle order can win matches.
How Rohit feels before World T20 clash against Pak
Army probes Arunachal crash, pilots made mayday call
T20 WC PHOTOS: England vs Afghanistan
15 dead as UP-bound bus rams into trailer-truck in MP
Australia set unsought records in white-ball cricket
