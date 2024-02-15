'Fake injury sidelined me from Indian team'

'Even the best of the best -- there is news that they are going to sideline that person, so who am I?'

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy was never recalled, leaving unanswered questions about his sudden absence from the national squad. Photograph: BCCI

Varun Chakravarthy, anticipated as a game-changer after a stellar 2021 T20 World Cup, shockingly found himself sidelined.

Despite excellent seasons with the Kolkata Knight Riders (17 and 18 wickets), Chakravarthy alleged that a fake injury news item was used to keep him out of the Indian side.

Chakravarthy was never recalled, leaving unanswered questions about his sudden absence from the national squad.

Initially sidelined due to an alleged injury, Chakravarthy revealed in a CricXtasy interview that the injury concern was exaggerated.

'It was very tough because right after I finished the World Cup, it was not a big injury; it was a very small injury. It just took me two or three weeks to be back on track, but after that, I got sidelined, and people kept giving the same excuse that I am injured, but on the other hand, I was not injured all that while,' he said.

'I don't know (if) it was just a rumour, or someone just wanting to spread this news about me so that they can sideline me. But that's how life is; it is unfair. It was very hard on me,' he added.

Desperate to prove himself, he altered his bowling action excessively, leading to a poor 2022 IPL season.

'IPL 2022 was not a great season because what happened in 2021 after the World Cup got within me, and I was very desperate to be back in the Indian side. So I wanted to prove to everyone. I was being very desperate,' he said.

'I started changing many things in my bowling, which finally affected my mental peace, and I was not able to do my normal bowling also. So that IPL was bad for me,' he added.

However, he bounced back in 2023, performing well for KKR.

He now focuses on performing his best and accepting the realities of competition.

'I am not desperate anymore. I know how things work. Even the best of the best -- there is news that they are going to sideline that person, so who am I? I don't have any expectations. Let's see whatever comes my way. I will do my best,' he added.

'The best thing is to accept the reality. There's no one out there in the competitive world who is going to really help you or think good for you. Everyone has their own competition, everyone has their own struggles.'

'The best thing I can do is just turn up for the matches, do my best, and rest, leave it to the Almighty, and whatever happens, happens. The rumours, it did create a very big dent in my career, but I have just accepted it.'