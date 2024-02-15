News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dravid to remain India's coach till T20 World Cup: BCCI

Dravid to remain India's coach till T20 World Cup: BCCI

Source: PTI
February 15, 2024 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid's contract ended after the ODI World Cup final last year, but he was asked to continue in his role. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul Dravid will continue to remain in the position of India's head coach till the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June this year, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Dravid's contract ended after the ODI World Cup final last year, but he was asked to continue in his role along with other support staff for the December-January tour to South Africa without finalising the tenure.

 

But Shah said he held an initial talk with Dravid here before arriving at the decision to retain the former captain's services till the ICC showpiece to be held in the West Indies and the United States.

"After the (2023) World Cup, Rahul bhai had to leave for the South Africa tour immediately. We did not get to meet in between which finally happened today," Shah said in Rajkot on the sidelines of the renaming function of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday night.

"Why are you worried about a contract for such a senior person like Rahul Dravid? Rahul bhai will remain the coach in the T20 World Cup," Shah asserted.

However, Shah indicated that they will hold a few more rounds of discussions ahead of the marquee event.   

"I will speak with him whenever there is time, there are back-to-back series happening right now. They were in South Africa, then there was a (T20I) series against Afghanistan (at home) and now England. We did not get to speak in between at all," he added.

Shah said the IPL franchises will have to comply with workload management guidelines set by the BCCI for the centrally contracted players.

"This is the BCCI's mandate. The BCCI is the supreme body and whatever it decides the franchises will have to follow — we are above the franchises," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
BCCI's ultimatum: No red-ball cricket, no IPL!
BCCI's ultimatum: No red-ball cricket, no IPL!
Hardik who? Rohit to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024
Hardik who? Rohit to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024
WATCH: Jurel-Jaiswal's Playful Banter!
WATCH: Jurel-Jaiswal's Playful Banter!
Disha's Dhamaka
Disha's Dhamaka
PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps
PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps
Asif Ali Zardari tipped to become Pakistan president
Asif Ali Zardari tipped to become Pakistan president
Applying For Home Loan? Read This!
Applying For Home Loan? Read This!

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Valentine's Day: Cricketers Score Big

Valentine's Day: Cricketers Score Big

Varun Chakravarthy's SHOCKING Revelation

Varun Chakravarthy's SHOCKING Revelation

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances