News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Duleep Trophy: Established & aspirants to reemphasize red ball chops

Duleep Trophy: Established & aspirants to reemphasize red ball chops

Source: PTI
June 27, 2023 13:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rinku Singh, who enjoyed a smashing IPL, will be seen in the Central Zone line-up. Photograph: BCCI

The latest edition of the grand opera that is Indian domestic season will begin in Bengaluru on Wednesday with the Duleep Trophy, giving the experienced and aspirants a chance to reemphasize their red ball chops.

In the quarterfinals, Central Zone will face East Zone at Alur while North Zone will look to tame North East Zone at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The winners will have a face-off with West Zone and South Zone, direct entrants into the last four stage as champions and finalists respectively last season, early next month.

While the immediate aim of the teams remains advancing deep into the knockouts, the selectors will cast a keen eye on the performance of some fresh names over the next fortnight as India gradually move into the transition phase.

It is clear that India will need more choices to look into as they embrace a new WTC cycle next month with the tour to the West Indies and Duleep Trophy is a good platform to add a few to the list.

Rinku Singh might not be a fresh name, courtesy his IPL exploits for Kolkata Knight Riders but as far as red ball cricket is concerned the UP left-hander still offers a bit of unfamiliarity.

 

But his body of work in the longer format is absolutely stunning. Rinku, who will be seen in the line-up of Central Zone, had amassed 442 runs from 7 Ranji Trophy matches last season, averaging over 62.

His overall first-class record too is among the best of current times – 2875 runs from 40 matches at 59.89 with 7 hundreds and 19 fifties. If Rinku can replicate that performance here then India might just have another exciting option to consider in future.

Then we have Abhimanyu Easwaran to watch out for. The East Zone captain is one of the oldest members among the contenders in batting. At 27, the Bengal batsman is a consistent performer in domestic circles and for India A.

Having made his debut back in 2013, Easwaran has 6556 runs from 87 first-class matches and he will be eyeing some big games here to back his claim for a spot in India whites.

Among the bowlers too, there are a number of claimants for an India spot.

The 29-year-old Mukesh Kumar, who has already made his India cut, features prominently in the list of players who could carry the country's pace fortunes into the future, a reputation that is built on some solid stats in domestic circuit.

In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, Mukesh had bagged 22 wickets from 5 matches while forming a formidable trio along with Akash Deep and Ishan Porel for Bengal.

Mukesh remains a consistent performer in India A matches as well, grabbing 18 wickets so far at a creditable average of 17.5. He will be eager to fine tune his skills before leaving for the West Indies for Test and ODI tours.

Avesh Khan's outing too will be watched from close quarters as the Madhya Pradesh right-arm pacer had 38 scalps from 8 Ranji Trophy matches in the previous season.

Apart from the obvious contenders, the tournament is also a chance for fringe names such as Shivam Mavi, who will lead Central Zone, Akash Deep and Porel to keep themselves in the mix.

Heftier names such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar etc will join the caravan next month, brimming with priorities of varying proportions.

But until they add more gravitas to the tournament, it's time to focus on the possible mantle holders of future.

Matches (June 28-July 1):

North Zone vs North East Zone, Chinnaswamy Stadium;

Central Zone vs East Zone, Alur.

Matches start at 9.30 AM.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15
World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15
Legends Meet: Sachin Tees Off With Gary
Legends Meet: Sachin Tees Off With Gary
'He partied all night...'
'He partied all night...'
'He partied all night...'
'He partied all night...'
Caste has no role in appointing temple priests: HC
Caste has no role in appointing temple priests: HC
Uddhav aide booked for assaulting civic employee
Uddhav aide booked for assaulting civic employee
India-US statement on cross-border terror riles Pak
India-US statement on cross-border terror riles Pak

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

CWC Trophy tour launched in stratospheric fashion!

CWC Trophy tour launched in stratospheric fashion!

ODI World Cup: India's full schedule

ODI World Cup: India's full schedule

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances