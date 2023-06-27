'He partied all night...'

'...and the next day he scored 250.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's fitness journey has been an enviable one. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Virat Kohli's transformation over the years has been nothing short of remarkable. From the angry, arrogant, chubby faced cricketer, Kohli has become the face of fitness, regularly sharing his fitness regimes on social media.

Though some of the onfield antics still remain, Kohli has become the epitome of fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Leading a life of discipline and routine, the father of two-year-old Vamika has transformed Indian cricket where fitness is one of the biggest components.

But there was a time, he partied late into the night and had his share of Chole Bhature!

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube Channel, close friend Ishant Sharma, who has seen Kohli's party and tattoo phase, said, 'We were playing an U-19 match in Kolkata. He was batting overnight, yet partied all night and the next day he scored 250.'

'The best thing about him, according to me, is how he changed his physical aspect starting in 2012. He was training, but because of his diet, his mental strength and cricket, in general went to a different level.'

Ishant revealed that he has seen Kohli enjoy a meal of Chole Bhature one or twice since 2012.

'Sachin Paaji used to say hope is not a word, it's a feeling. But if you speak to Virat Kohli, the word 'hope' does not exist in his dictionary.

'Dictionary only has 'belief'. If you have belief, you can do anything,' says Ishant, adding, 'He is so intense.'