Rediff.com  » News » Actor Allu Arjun booked for poll code breach in Andhra

Actor Allu Arjun booked for poll code breach in Andhra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 12, 2024 22:21 IST
The Andhra Pradesh police booked a case against popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun in Nandyala for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the silent period in the run-up to polls, said an official on Sunday.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu presents the Best Actor Award to actor Allu Arjun (right) for the film 'Pushpa: The Rise' during the 69th National Film Awards, in New Delhi, October 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nandyala district superintendent of police K Raghuveera Reddy said Arjun allegedly came in a rally to Nandyala YSRCP assembly constituency candidate S Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy's home on Saturday.

 

"We have registered a case against Allu Arjun for violating the MCC by going in a rally during the silent period," Raghuveera Reddy told PTI, noting that up to 300 fans came on motorcycles.

The case was registered on Saturday under IPC Section 188, he said.

The Pushpa actor waved to a large crowd from a balcony with the YSRCP candidate and also posted a message on 'X' in his favour.

"Grateful to the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. Thank you, Silpa Ravi Reddy (YSRCP candidate) garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support," said Arjun in the post on 'X' on Saturday.

Nandyala SP said that the case will be further investigated.

Interestingly, Hyderabad-based Arjun, whose ancestral place is Palakollu town in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district is a close relative of Janasena founder and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Janasena, Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are the National Democratic Alliance alliance partners, who are taking on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in the elections.

The state goes to the polls on May 13.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
