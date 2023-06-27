Legends Meet: Sachin Tees Off With Gary

Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

It was a meeting of two sporting greats as Sachin Tendulkar teed off with South African golfing legend Gary Player.



Tendulkar, who is holidaying with family in Africa, got some valuable tips on golf from Player --

one of only five men to achieve golf's Grand Slam, by winning all four Major Championships.

'It was a pleasure to meet and chat with @gary.player, one of the greatest golfers to have played the sport. Since we were playing around the same time, I also had the opportunity to receive some valuable tips from him,' Tendulkar said on Instagram.