Dravid Is Now A Certified Diver!

Photograph: Nikhil Chinnapa/Twitter

Indian cricket fans are eagerly following the Indian Premier League 2023 as all the regular players from the national team are playing for their respective franchises.

This gives Head Coach Rahul Dravid a much-needed break.

Dravid went scuba diving in the Maldives and even became a certified open water diver with the assistance of a Bengaluru dive company, Fleetfoot Adventures.

'Spent the past few days scuba diving with #RahulDravid and the #FleetfootAdventures team. We're honoured he trusted us -- a local Bangalore dive company with his family's safety. He (and his family) are now certified PADI Open Water Divers,' Nikhil Chinnapa, the VJ and reality show anchor, tweeted about Dravid's experience in the Maldives.

'THE WALL gets submerged! Was fun diving with Rahul Dravid and his family. His attention to detail, keenness to understand the 'why' and 'how' of things being done will one day make him as good a diver as a cricketer which he undoubtedly is,' Nikhil added.

Videos and pictures of Dravid's scuba diving experience have gone viral on social media, with fans appreciating his legendary attention to detail and keenness to learn new things.

Dravid's next assignment will be the World Test Championship final against Australia, which will take place from June 7-11 at The Oval.