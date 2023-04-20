News
Dravid Is Now A Certified Diver!

Dravid Is Now A Certified Diver!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 20, 2023 18:14 IST
Rahul Dravid

Photograph: Nikhil Chinnapa/Twitter

Indian cricket fans are eagerly following the Indian Premier League 2023 as all the regular players from the national team are playing for their respective franchises.

Rahul Dravid

This gives Head Coach Rahul Dravid a much-needed break.

Dravid went scuba diving in the Maldives and even became a certified open water diver with the assistance of a Bengaluru dive company, Fleetfoot Adventures.

Rahul Dravid

'Spent the past few days scuba diving with #RahulDravid and the #FleetfootAdventures team. We're honoured he trusted us -- a local Bangalore dive company with his family's safety. He (and his family) are now certified PADI Open Water Divers,' Nikhil Chinnapa, the VJ and reality show anchor, tweeted about Dravid's experience in the Maldives.

Rahul Dravid

'THE WALL gets submerged! Was fun diving with Rahul Dravid and his family. His attention to detail, keenness to understand the 'why' and 'how' of things being done will one day make him as good a diver as a cricketer which he undoubtedly is,' Nikhil added.

Rahul Dravid

Videos and pictures of Dravid's scuba diving experience have gone viral on social media, with fans appreciating his legendary attention to detail and keenness to learn new things.

Rahul Dravid

Dravid's next assignment will be the World Test Championship final against Australia, which will take place from June 7-11 at The Oval.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
