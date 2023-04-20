Meet Kohli's GOATs And Other Reveals

Virat Kohli finds it hard to pick the greatest of all time (GOAT) player in the IPL, admitting it is a tricky question.
However, he narrowed it down to two players -- A B de Villiers and Lasith Malinga.
Kohli shares a good relationship with de Villiers, and he believes AB is one of the finest finishers the game has ever seen.
Kohli lauded Malinga's skills as a bowler at the death, with his heroics almost single-handedly winning numerous matches for the Mumbai Indians.
During a Q&A session on Jio Cinema, Kohli declared:
Most Under-Rated batter: Ambati Rayudu.
Greatest All Rounder: Shane Watson.
Better Spinner between Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan? Rashid.
Favourite Shot in T20s: Pull shot.
Favourite Team To Play Against: CSK due to the big fan base.