Meet Kohli's GOATs And Other Reveals

IMAGE: Since the inaugural IPL, Virat Kohli has only played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the T20 league. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli finds it hard to pick the greatest of all time (GOAT) player in the IPL, admitting it is a tricky question.

However, he narrowed it down to two players -- A B de Villiers and Lasith Malinga.

Kohli shares a good relationship with de Villiers, and he believes AB is one of the finest finishers the game has ever seen.

Kohli lauded Malinga's skills as a bowler at the death, with his heroics almost single-handedly winning numerous matches for the Mumbai Indians.

During a Q&A session on Jio Cinema, Kohli declared:

Most Under-Rated batter: Ambati Rayudu.

Greatest All Rounder: Shane Watson.

Better Spinner between Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan? Rashid.

Favourite Shot in T20s: Pull shot.

Favourite Team To Play Against: CSK due to the big fan base.