News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Kohli's GOATs And Other Reveals

Meet Kohli's GOATs And Other Reveals

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 20, 2023 16:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Since the inaugural IPL, Virat Kohli has only played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the T20 league. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli finds it hard to pick the greatest of all time (GOAT) player in the IPL, admitting it is a tricky question.

However, he narrowed it down to two players -- A B de Villiers and Lasith Malinga.

Kohli shares a good relationship with de Villiers, and he believes AB is one of the finest finishers the game has ever seen.

Kohli lauded Malinga's skills as a bowler at the death, with his heroics almost single-handedly winning numerous matches for the Mumbai Indians.

During a Q&A session on Jio Cinema, Kohli declared:

Most Under-Rated batter: Ambati Rayudu.

Greatest All Rounder: Shane Watson.

Better Spinner between Sunil Narine and Rashid Khan? Rashid.

Favourite Shot in T20s: Pull shot.

Favourite Team To Play Against: CSK due to the big fan base.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: What Malinga The Slinga Told Royals
SEE: What Malinga The Slinga Told Royals
IPL was a life changing experience for de Villiers
IPL was a life changing experience for de Villiers
IPL PIX: CSK beat RCB in high-scoring encounter
IPL PIX: CSK beat RCB in high-scoring encounter
Foreign univs doubling as subversive centres: Dhankhar
Foreign univs doubling as subversive centres: Dhankhar
'Yash and Pam were so much in love'
'Yash and Pam were so much in love'
How Many Indians In This Photo?
How Many Indians In This Photo?
Mandya: Farmers' collective to challenge BJP, JD-S
Mandya: Farmers' collective to challenge BJP, JD-S

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Dhoni bhai gets the best out of me: Rayudu

Dhoni bhai gets the best out of me: Rayudu

Watson on why he called it quits

Watson on why he called it quits

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances