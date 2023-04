IMAGE: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with folk singer Mame Khan at the IPL 2023 game in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Despite the ongoing political tension between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Gehlot appeared unfazed as he watched the IPL game between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Gehlot with Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi, right.

The stadium had not hosted an IPL game in over three years.

The Rajasthan Cricket Association is headed by Vaibhav Gehlot, the CM's son, so papa's presence at the match was perhaps not that surprising.