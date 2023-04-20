Athiya Cheers Rahul's 6

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty cheers K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Athiya Shetty turned cheerleader for her husband K L Rahul during the IPL match of his team Lucknow Super Giants against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19, night.

Rahul and Kyle Mayers started cautiously before playing a flurry of big shots. The openers added 82 runs for the first wicket before Jason Holder broke the stand.

Before departing, Rahul scored 39 runs off 32 balls with 4 fours and a six.

While Rahul hit just one six during his knock, one could say he would remember it for a long time. It was a huge six that traveled 103 metres over mid wicket.

Athiya was delighted to see the maximum and her reaction to the six was priceless.