Athiya Cheers Rahul's 6

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 20, 2023 06:09 IST
Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty cheers K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Athiya Shetty turned cheerleader for her husband K L Rahul during the IPL match of his team Lucknow Super Giants against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19, night.

Athiya Shetty

Rahul and Kyle Mayers started cautiously before playing a flurry of big shots. The openers added 82 runs for the first wicket before Jason Holder broke the stand.

Before departing, Rahul scored 39 runs off 32 balls with 4 fours and a six.

While Rahul hit just one six during his knock, one could say he would remember it for a long time. It was a huge six that traveled 103 metres over mid wicket.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya was delighted to see the maximum and her reaction to the six was priceless.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
