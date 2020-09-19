Ponting should deliver IPL title for Delhi this year, says Gambhir

Source:

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting with captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

Former India player Gautam Gambhir wants coach Ricky Ponting to deliver the Indian Premier League title for Delhi Capitals this year.

Delhi Capitals, who have never won the IPL, had a good run last year as they finished third in the points table and made it to the play-offs after a long gap of seven years.



"Any team can win the tournament. Mumbai I feel is a favourite but all teams are equally balanced and I hope Delhi will do better in the coming days of the tournament," Gambhir told ANI.

"Delhi has not won this tournament till now so Delhi people will also love to see their team winning and it's third year of Ricky Ponting with the team so he should deliver this time. I hope (captain) Shreyas Iyer and his combination will take Delhi to heights," he added.



The IPL was moved to the UAE this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"I hope its a successful tournament and I think players will make it successful and they should follow all the guidelines as well which BCCI has applied it's gonna be a good tournament," said Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, while he also played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).



"I think a lot of moods will change and that's very important, a team will win but the important thing which will come out from this tournament will be that mood of the nation will change which is important as well," he added.



The 13th edition of IPL starts on Saturday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.



"Mumbai is a very settled side with depth and will have to see how they will start this tournament because they never start the tournament well, but if they will start in a better way then are surely favourites," said the left-hander.



Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20.