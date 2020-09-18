IPL 2020: Meet the Rajasthan Royals

September 18, 2020 14:54 IST

Rajasthan Royals -- who won the inaugural IPL in 2008 -- have been perennial under-performers in recent years.

The Royals have boasted quality players in their ranks, but have not get the desired results.

The current Royals core comprises three Englishmen -- Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer -- and their Australian skipper Steve Smith.

For Royals, the problem is their Indian core which hasn't exactly been consistent.

Sanju Samson, an IPL specialist, is a fountain of talent, but has rarely performed in five straight games in any recent IPL.

A million dollar plus price tag weighs heavily on Jaydev Unadkat.

Squad: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.

Rajneesh Gupta presents Rajasthan Royals's IPL record over the years:

Result summary in each edition

Year Played Won Lost Tied NR Abd Win% W/L Ratio Position 2008 16 13 3 0 0 0 81.25 4.33 1st 2009 14 5 7 1 0 1 38.46 0.71 6th 2010 14 6 8 0 0 0 42.85 0.75 7th 2011 14 6 7 0 0 1 46.15 0.85 6th 2012 16 7 9 0 0 0 43.75 0.77 7th 2013 18 11 7 0 0 0 61.11 1.57 3rd 2014 14 6 7 1 0 0 42.85 0.85 5th 2015 15 7 5 1 1 1 53.84 1.40 4th 2016 Suspended 2017 Suspended 2018 15 7 8 0 0 0 46.66 0.87 4th 2019 14 5 8 0 1 0 35.71 0.62 7th

Note: Rajasthan Royals’ matches vs Mumbai Indians (in 2009), Royal Challengers Bangalore (in 2011) and Kolkata Knight Riders (in 2015) were abandoned without a toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose).

Result summary for each opponent

Vs Played Won Lost Tied NR Win% W/L Ratio Chennai Super Kings 21 7 14 0 0 33.33 0.50 Deccan Chargers 9 7 2 0 0 77.77 3.50 Delhi Capitals 20 11 9 0 0 55.00 1.22 Kings XI Punjab 19 10 8 1 0 52.63 1.25 Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2 1 1 0 0 50.00 1.00 Kolkata Knight Riders 20 8 10 2 0 40.00 0.80 Mumbai Indians 20 10 10 0 0 50.00 1.00 Pune Warriors India 5 4 1 0 0 80.00 4.00 Royal Challengers Bangalore 20 10 8 0 2 50.00 1.25 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 0 45.45 0.83

Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009 and 2014; and lost to Kings XI Punjab in 2015 in Super Over after a tie.

Highest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 223-5+ 20 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2010 Lost 217-7+ 19.5 Deccan Chargers Hyderabad 2008 Won 217-4 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2018 Won 211-5 20 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2008 Won 211-4 20 Kings XI Punjab Durban 2009 Won 208-7+ 20 Mumbai Indians Mumbai BS 2010 Lost 201-6 20 Delhi Daredevils Ahmedabad 2014 Won + batting second + batting second

Lowest Totals

Score Overs Vs Venue Year Result 58 15.1 Royal Challengers Bangalore Cape Town 2009 Lost 81 15.2 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2011 Lost 92 19.5 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2010 Lost 97 18.3 Kochi Tuskers Kerala Indore 2011 Lost 101-9 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Durban 2009 Lost 102 19.5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 2014 Lost 103 16.2 Mumbai Indians Mumbai DYP 2008 Lost 109 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune 2015 Lost

Highest Individual innings

Score Player Vs Venue Year 105* AM Rahane Delhi Capitals Jaipur 2019 104* SR Watson Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai BS 2015 103* AM Rahane Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2012 102* SV Samson Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2019 101 SR Watson Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2013 100 YK Pathan Mumbai Indians Mumbai BS 2010 98* SR Watson Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 2013 98 AM Rahane Kings XI Punjab Jaipur 2012 95* JC Buttler Chennai Super Kings Jaipur 2018 94* NV Ojha Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2010 94* JC Buttler Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2018

Leading Batsmen

Batsmen Mts Inns NO Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 AM Rahane 100 93 11 2810 105* 34.26 122.65 2 17 SR Watson 78 76 11 2372 104* 36.49 141.27 2 14 SV Samson 65 61 6 1532 102* 27.85 131.61 1 7 RS Dravid 46 45 2 1276 66 29.67 110.86 0 7 YK Pathan 43 42 4 1011 100 26.60 161.24 1 6 JC Buttler 21 21 3 859 95* 47.72 153.94 0 8 SPD Smith 36 29 6 759 79* 33.00 125.24 0 5 STR Binny 72 54 18 731 48* 20.30 129.84 0 0

Best Bowling

Bowling Player Vs Venue Year 6-14 Sohail Tanvir Chennai Super Kings Jaipur 2008 5-16 JP Faulkner Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2013 5-20 JP Faulkner Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 2013 4-13 A Chandila Pune Warriors India Jaipur 2012 4-14 Sohail Tanvir Mumbai Indians Jaipur 2008 4-16 R Shreyas Gopal Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaipur 2018 4-19 Amit Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore Centurion 2009 4-20 PV Tambe Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi 2014 4-21 SK Warne Deccan Chargers Nagpur 2010 4-23 CH Morris Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai BS 2015

Leading Bowlers

Bowler Mts Wkts Avg RPO Best 4I SK Trivedi 76 65 29.29 7.58 4-25 1 SR Watson 78 61 27.88 7.49 3-10 0 SK Warne 55 57 25.38 7.27 4-21 1 JP Faulkner 42 47 27.06 8.41 5-16 2 KK Cooper 25 33 22.93 7.88 4-26 1 MM Patel 30 33 23.60 7.57 3-17 0 R Shreyas Gopal 25 31 18.80 7.37 4-16 1

Captains

Player Mts Won Lost Tied NR Win% SK Warne 55 30 24 1 0 55.45 R Dravid 34 18 16 0 0 52.94 AM Rahane 24 9 15 0 0 37.50 SR Watson 21 7 11 2 1 40.00 SPD Smith 13 9 3 0 1 69.23

Most Matches