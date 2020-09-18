IPL 2020: Meet the Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals -- who won the inaugural IPL in 2008 -- have been perennial under-performers in recent years.
The Royals have boasted quality players in their ranks, but have not get the desired results.
The current Royals core comprises three Englishmen -- Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer -- and their Australian skipper Steve Smith.
For Royals, the problem is their Indian core which hasn't exactly been consistent.
Sanju Samson, an IPL specialist, is a fountain of talent, but has rarely performed in five straight games in any recent IPL.
A million dollar plus price tag weighs heavily on Jaydev Unadkat.
Squad: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.
Rajneesh Gupta presents Rajasthan Royals's IPL record over the years:
Result summary in each edition
|Year
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Abd
|Win%
|W/L Ratio
|Position
|2008
|16
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|81.25
|4.33
|1st
|2009
|14
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|38.46
|0.71
|6th
|2010
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|42.85
|0.75
|7th
|2011
|14
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|46.15
|0.85
|6th
|2012
|16
|7
|9
|0
|0
|0
|43.75
|0.77
|7th
|2013
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|0
|61.11
|1.57
|3rd
|2014
|14
|6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|42.85
|0.85
|5th
|2015
|15
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|53.84
|1.40
|4th
|2016
|Suspended
|2017
|Suspended
|2018
|15
|7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|46.66
|0.87
|4th
|2019
|14
|5
|8
|0
|1
|0
|35.71
|0.62
|7th
Note: Rajasthan Royals’ matches vs Mumbai Indians (in 2009), Royal Challengers Bangalore (in 2011) and Kolkata Knight Riders (in 2015) were abandoned without a toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose).
Result summary for each opponent
|Vs
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|W/L Ratio
|Chennai Super Kings
|21
|7
|14
|0
|0
|33.33
|0.50
|Deccan Chargers
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|77.77
|3.50
|Delhi Capitals
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|55.00
|1.22
|Kings XI Punjab
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|52.63
|1.25
|Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50.00
|1.00
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|20
|8
|10
|2
|0
|40.00
|0.80
|Mumbai Indians
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|50.00
|1.00
|Pune Warriors India
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|80.00
|4.00
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|20
|10
|8
|0
|2
|50.00
|1.25
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|45.45
|0.83
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009 and 2014; and lost to Kings XI Punjab in 2015 in Super Over after a tie.
Highest Totals
|Score
|Overs
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|Result
|223-5+
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|2010
|Lost
|217-7+
|19.5
|Deccan Chargers
|Hyderabad
|2008
|Won
|217-4
|20
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|2018
|Won
|211-5
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|2008
|Won
|211-4
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|Durban
|2009
|Won
|208-7+
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai BS
|2010
|Lost
|201-6
|20
|Delhi Daredevils
|Ahmedabad
|2014
|Won
Lowest Totals
|Score
|Overs
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|Result
|58
|15.1
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Cape Town
|2009
|Lost
|81
|15.2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|2011
|Lost
|92
|19.5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|2010
|Lost
|97
|18.3
|Kochi Tuskers Kerala
|Indore
|2011
|Lost
|101-9
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Durban
|2009
|Lost
|102
|19.5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|2014
|Lost
|103
|16.2
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai DYP
|2008
|Lost
|109
|19
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Pune
|2015
|Lost
Highest Individual innings
|Score
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|105*
|AM Rahane
|Delhi Capitals
|Jaipur
|2019
|104*
|SR Watson
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai BS
|2015
|103*
|AM Rahane
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|2012
|102*
|SV Samson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|2019
|101
|SR Watson
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|2013
|100
|YK Pathan
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai BS
|2010
|98*
|SR Watson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|2013
|98
|AM Rahane
|Kings XI Punjab
|Jaipur
|2012
|95*
|JC Buttler
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jaipur
|2018
|94*
|NV Ojha
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|2010
|94*
|JC Buttler
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|2018
Leading Batsmen
|Batsmen
|Mts
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|AM Rahane
|100
|93
|11
|2810
|105*
|34.26
|122.65
|2
|17
|SR Watson
|78
|76
|11
|2372
|104*
|36.49
|141.27
|2
|14
|SV Samson
|65
|61
|6
|1532
|102*
|27.85
|131.61
|1
|7
|RS Dravid
|46
|45
|2
|1276
|66
|29.67
|110.86
|0
|7
|YK Pathan
|43
|42
|4
|1011
|100
|26.60
|161.24
|1
|6
|JC Buttler
|21
|21
|3
|859
|95*
|47.72
|153.94
|0
|8
|SPD Smith
|36
|29
|6
|759
|79*
|33.00
|125.24
|0
|5
|STR Binny
|72
|54
|18
|731
|48*
|20.30
|129.84
|0
|0
Best Bowling
|Bowling
|Player
|Vs
|Venue
|Year
|6-14
|Sohail Tanvir
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jaipur
|2008
|5-16
|JP Faulkner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|2013
|5-20
|JP Faulkner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|2013
|4-13
|A Chandila
|Pune Warriors India
|Jaipur
|2012
|4-14
|Sohail Tanvir
|Mumbai Indians
|Jaipur
|2008
|4-16
|R Shreyas Gopal
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Jaipur
|2018
|4-19
|Amit Singh
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Centurion
|2009
|4-20
|PV Tambe
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Abu Dhabi
|2014
|4-21
|SK Warne
|Deccan Chargers
|Nagpur
|2010
|4-23
|CH Morris
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai BS
|2015
Leading Bowlers
|Bowler
|Mts
|Wkts
|Avg
|RPO
|Best
|4I
|SK Trivedi
|76
|65
|29.29
|7.58
|4-25
|1
|SR Watson
|78
|61
|27.88
|7.49
|3-10
|0
|SK Warne
|55
|57
|25.38
|7.27
|4-21
|1
|JP Faulkner
|42
|47
|27.06
|8.41
|5-16
|2
|KK Cooper
|25
|33
|22.93
|7.88
|4-26
|1
|MM Patel
|30
|33
|23.60
|7.57
|3-17
|0
|R Shreyas Gopal
|25
|31
|18.80
|7.37
|4-16
|1
Captains
|Player
|Mts
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|SK Warne
|55
|30
|24
|1
|0
|55.45
|R Dravid
|34
|18
|16
|0
|0
|52.94
|AM Rahane
|24
|9
|15
|0
|0
|37.50
|SR Watson
|21
|7
|11
|2
|1
|40.00
|SPD Smith
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|69.23
Most Matches
|Mts
|AM Rahane
|100
|SR Watson
|78
|SK Trivedi
|76
|STR Binny
|72
|SV Samson
|65
|SK Warne
|55