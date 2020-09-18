News
IPL 2020: Meet the Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020: Meet the Rajasthan Royals

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
September 18, 2020 14:54 IST
Rajasthan Royals

Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals -- who won the inaugural IPL in 2008 -- have been perennial under-performers in recent years.

The Royals have boasted quality players in their ranks, but have not get the desired results.

The current Royals core comprises three Englishmen -- Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer -- and their Australian skipper Steve Smith.

For Royals, the problem is their Indian core which hasn't exactly been consistent.

Sanju Samson, an IPL specialist, is a fountain of talent, but has rarely performed in five straight games in any recent IPL.

A million dollar plus price tag weighs heavily on Jaydev Unadkat.

Rajasthan Royals

Squad: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.

Rajneesh Gupta presents Rajasthan Royals's IPL record over the years:

 

Result summary in each edition

YearPlayedWonLostTiedNRAbdWin%W/L RatioPosition
2008 16 13 3 0 0 0 81.25 4.33 1st
2009 14 5 7 1 0 1 38.46 0.71 6th
2010 14 6 8 0 0 0 42.85 0.75 7th
2011 14 6 7 0 0 1 46.15 0.85 6th
2012 16 7 9 0 0 0 43.75 0.77 7th
2013 18 11 7 0 0 0 61.11 1.57 3rd
2014 14 6 7 1 0 0 42.85 0.85 5th
2015 15 7 5 1 1 1 53.84 1.40 4th
2016 Suspended
2017 Suspended
2018 15 7 8 0 0 0 46.66 0.87 4th
2019 14 5 8 0 1 0 35.71 0.62 7th

 

Note: Rajasthan Royals’ matches vs Mumbai Indians (in 2009), Royal Challengers Bangalore (in 2011) and Kolkata Knight Riders (in 2015) were abandoned without a toss (included in the above tally for reference purpose).

Result summary for each opponent

VsPlayedWonLostTiedNRWin%W/L Ratio
Chennai Super Kings 21 7 14 0 0 33.33 0.50
Deccan Chargers 9 7 2 0 0 77.77 3.50
Delhi Capitals 20 11 9 0 0 55.00 1.22
Kings XI Punjab 19 10 8 1 0 52.63 1.25
Kochi Tuskers Kerala 2 1 1 0 0 50.00 1.00
Kolkata Knight Riders 20 8 10 2 0 40.00 0.80
Mumbai Indians 20 10 10 0 0 50.00 1.00
Pune Warriors India 5 4 1 0 0 80.00 4.00
Royal Challengers Bangalore 20 10 8 0 2 50.00 1.25
Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 0 45.45 0.83

 

Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009 and 2014; and lost to Kings XI Punjab in 2015 in Super Over after a tie.

Highest Totals

ScoreOversVsVenueYearResult
223-5+ 20 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2010 Lost
217-7+ 19.5 Deccan Chargers Hyderabad 2008 Won
217-4 20 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2018 Won
211-5 20 Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2008 Won
211-4 20 Kings XI Punjab Durban 2009 Won
208-7+ 20 Mumbai Indians Mumbai BS 2010 Lost
201-6 20 Delhi Daredevils Ahmedabad 2014 Won
+ batting second

 

Lowest Totals

ScoreOversVsVenueYearResult
58 15.1 Royal Challengers Bangalore Cape Town 2009 Lost
81 15.2 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2011 Lost
92 19.5 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2010 Lost
97 18.3 Kochi Tuskers Kerala Indore 2011 Lost
101-9 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Durban 2009 Lost
102 19.5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahmedabad 2014 Lost
103 16.2 Mumbai Indians Mumbai DYP 2008 Lost
109 19 Royal Challengers Bangalore Pune 2015 Lost

 

Highest Individual innings

ScorePlayerVsVenueYear
105* AM Rahane Delhi Capitals Jaipur 2019
104* SR Watson Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai BS 2015
103* AM Rahane Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 2012
102* SV Samson Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2019
101 SR Watson Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2013
100 YK Pathan Mumbai Indians Mumbai BS 2010
98* SR Watson Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 2013
98 AM Rahane Kings XI Punjab Jaipur 2012
95* JC Buttler Chennai Super Kings Jaipur 2018
94* NV Ojha Chennai Super Kings Chennai 2010
94* JC Buttler Mumbai Indians Mumbai 2018

 

Leading Batsmen

BatsmenMtsInnsNORunsHsAvgSR10050
AM Rahane 100 93 11 2810 105* 34.26 122.65 2 17
SR Watson 78 76 11 2372 104* 36.49 141.27 2 14
SV Samson 65 61 6 1532 102* 27.85 131.61 1 7
RS Dravid 46 45 2 1276 66 29.67 110.86 0 7
YK Pathan 43 42 4 1011 100 26.60 161.24 1 6
JC Buttler 21 21 3 859 95* 47.72 153.94 0 8
SPD Smith 36 29 6 759 79* 33.00 125.24 0 5
STR Binny 72 54 18 731 48* 20.30 129.84 0 0

 

Best Bowling

BowlingPlayerVsVenueYear
6-14 Sohail Tanvir Chennai Super Kings Jaipur 2008
5-16 JP Faulkner Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 2013
5-20 JP Faulkner Sunrisers Hyderabad Jaipur 2013
4-13 A Chandila Pune Warriors India Jaipur 2012
4-14 Sohail Tanvir Mumbai Indians Jaipur 2008
4-16 R Shreyas Gopal Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaipur 2018
4-19 Amit Singh Royal Challengers Bangalore Centurion 2009
4-20 PV Tambe Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi 2014
4-21 SK Warne Deccan Chargers Nagpur 2010
4-23 CH Morris Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai BS 2015

 

Leading Bowlers

BowlerMtsWktsAvgRPOBest4I
SK Trivedi 76 65 29.29 7.58 4-25 1
SR Watson 78 61 27.88 7.49 3-10 0
SK Warne 55 57 25.38 7.27 4-21 1
JP Faulkner 42 47 27.06 8.41 5-16 2
KK Cooper 25 33 22.93 7.88 4-26 1
MM Patel 30 33 23.60 7.57 3-17 0
R Shreyas Gopal 25 31 18.80 7.37 4-16 1

 

Captains

PlayerMtsWonLostTiedNRWin%
SK Warne 55 30 24 1 0 55.45
R Dravid 34 18 16 0 0 52.94
AM Rahane 24 9 15 0 0 37.50
SR Watson 21 7 11 2 1 40.00
SPD Smith 13 9 3 0 1 69.23

 

Most Matches

 Mts
AM Rahane 100
SR Watson 78
SK Trivedi 76
STR Binny 72
SV Samson 65
SK Warne 55

 

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
