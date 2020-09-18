News
IPL 2020: How RCB will salute COVID warriors

IPL 2020: How RCB will salute COVID warriors

By Rediff Cricket
September 18, 2020 13:10 IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey saluting COVID heroes

IMAGE: The Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey salutes COVID warriors. Photograph: RCB/Instagram

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will pay tribute to COVID-19 warriors this IPL.

A message reading 'My COVID Heroes' will be displayed on the back of RCB's training as well as match jerseys during the entire tournament.

RCB will also support the GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during their first match of the season.

Through IPL 2020, RCB players will share inspiring stories of COVID heroes on the team's social media handles.

 

RCB open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 21.

Virat Kohli

Rediff Cricket
