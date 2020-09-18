POLL: Who will win IPL 2020?

September 18, 2020 15:33 IST

IMAGE: From Left: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Dinesh Karthik, Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vice Captain Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli, Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma.

Missing from the picture: Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul.

Also, Rajasthan Royals Captain Steve Smith and Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner flew into the UAE on Friday, September 18, after playing a T20 and ODI series against England. Photograph:Kind courtesy BCCI

IPL 2020 begins in the UAE on Saturday, September 19.

Will Mumbai Indians win a fifth IPL title?

Will Chennai Super Kings make up for last year's last ball defeat in the final?

Will Kolkata Knight Riders match their successes of 2012 and 2014?

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad add to its 2016 title?

Rajasthan Royals have not won the IPL since winning the inaugural title in 2008. Can it win IPL 2020?

And what about the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Capitals who have never won the IPL? Could one of them be champion this year?

Who do YOU think will WIN IPL 2020?

Time to vote, guys!

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com