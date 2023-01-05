News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Did Virat-Anushka Meditate In Vrindavan?

Did Virat-Anushka Meditate In Vrindavan?

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 05, 2023 09:35 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Courtesy ANI Photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited an ashram in Vrindavan, ahead of their daughter Vamika's second birthday on Wednesday next, January 11.

Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat were spotted at Baba Neem Karoli's ashram where they offered prayers.

While Virat wore an olive green jacket with a black t-shirt, Anushka donned a black jacket and a white cap. The couple were covid precaution observant and wore masks during their visit.

Apart from meditating at the ashram for an hour, India Today reported Anushka and Virat also distributed blankets in Vrindavan, much needed in this bitterly cold winter.

 
