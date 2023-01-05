Did Virat-Anushka Meditate In Vrindavan?

Photograph: Courtesy ANI Photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited an ashram in Vrindavan, ahead of their daughter Vamika's second birthday on Wednesday next, January 11.

Anushka and Virat were spotted at Baba Neem Karoli's ashram where they offered prayers.

While Virat wore an olive green jacket with a black t-shirt, Anushka donned a black jacket and a white cap. The couple were covid precaution observant and wore masks during their visit.

Apart from meditating at the ashram for an hour, India Today reported Anushka and Virat also distributed blankets in Vrindavan, much needed in this bitterly cold winter.