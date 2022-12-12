Kohli and

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli and Anuska Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Anu shared seven pictures of the couple through the years on Instagram and had some fun at hubby's expense.

The first picture featured Virat's image photoshopped on the poster of Anushka's horror film Pari, which she quipped is proof that he will always have her back.

The second pic Anu posted was a meme which featured Virat clicking a selfie with hwe with the caption 'When a West Delhi guy lands a South Delhi chick'.

'What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 -- me knowing you've always got my back.

Pic 2 -- forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky).

Pic 3 -- You resting on hospital bed a day after my long and painful labour.

Pic 4 -- Us keeping fine taste in things.

Pic 5- some random fellow.

Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions.

Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER'.

Soon after Anu shared the post, clearly overwhelmed, Virat commented, 'My love', followed by heart and infinity sign emoticons.

With a dreamy picture of the two, the legendary batter said: '5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed I am to find you, I love you with all my heart'.

Anu had a cheeky reply to Virat: 'Thank god, you didn't go for 'payback' post'.