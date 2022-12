Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Making most of the break from cricket, Vamika Sharma Kohli and her parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have flown to Dubai to ring in the New Year.

Virat posted a beautiful picture of the family enjoying the last sunrise of the year against the backdrop of the Dubai skyline.

'To the last sunrise of 2022,' Virat captioned his Instagram post. Vamika will be 2 on January 11, so will her mommy and daddy bring in her second birthday in Dubai?