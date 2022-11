Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika traveled to the Kanchi Dham in Nainital to seek Baba Neem Karoli's blessings.

Anushka's family are devotees of the Baba and the movie star posted a picture of Baba Neem Karoli on Instagram after her husband scored his 71st century in the Asia Cup game against Afghanistan in September.

Glimpses from Virushka's journey to Uttarakhand, shared by a fan account on Twitter: