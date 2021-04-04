News
One more reason to adore Anushka-Virat!

By Rediff Cricket
April 04, 2021 17:06 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Bruno who passed away last year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli will help stray animals in Mumbai and India's cricket captain credits wife Anushka for making him see their plight.

Kohli will set up two animal shelters in Mumbai for which he has collaborated with Vivaldis Animal Health, an animal healthcare company, and Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals, an NGO in Mumbai.

Bollywood star Anushka, a huge animal lover who constantly advocates animal rights, is currently working towards opening an animal farm on the outskirts of Mumbai.

'Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue,' Virat said in a statement.

'Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays.'

'It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I'm happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with like-minded people to create some facilities to help these animals,' the skipper stated.

The animal shelters will be set up in Malad and Boisar in north west Mumbai. The Malad shelter will be a temporary rehabilitation centre where small injured animals -- dogs and cats -- will be admitted for a temporary period until they recover.

The Boisar centre will be a permanent shelter to house animals who are blind/paralysed.

Rediff Cricket
