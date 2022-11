IMAGE: Virat Kohli with fans during a visit to the Kainchi Dham in Nainital, November 17, 2022. Photograph: PTI

Virat Kohli and his family visited the Kainchi Dham in Nainital, Uttarakhand, on Thursday, November 17, to seek Baba Neem Karoli's blessings.

Kohli, wife Anushka Sharma, whose family are devotees of the Baba, and daughter Vamika spent a few hours at the Kainchi Dham as they recited the Hanuman Chalisa and also took part in the aarti.

After Kohli scored his 71st century, in the Asia Cup game against Afghanistan in September, Anushka had posted a picture of Baba Neem Karoli on Instagram.