Dhoni's Friendship is No.1

Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently sparked a social media frenzy as he was spotted donning a 'Prime Sports' sticker on his bat.

This move by the cricket legend not only created a buzz online but also brought back nostalgic memories for willow enthusiasts.

The sports goods shop behind this delightful revelation is owned by Paramjit Singh, Dhoni's childhood friend in Ranchi.

Paramjit played a pivotal role in securing Dhoni's first-ever bat sponsorship at the start of his illustrious career in the early 2000s.

As Dhoni gears up for what is anticipated to be his final IPL season in 2024, he has chosen to train with the 'Prime Sports' sticker on his bat, paying homage to enduring friendship.

'I feel very proud of him. He has always been there for us. And this is our friendship. Friendship No 1,' Paramjit told the AajTak channel.

The camaraderie between Dhoni and Paramjit has been a significant part of the MSD journey, as depicted in his biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

In a gesture that reflects the depth of their friendship, Dhoni gifted Paramjit his signed bat, accompanied by the message, 'Best wishes Chotu Bhaiya'.

During a T20I game between Australia and the West Indies, Adam Gilchrist drew attention to Dhoni's new bat sticker and remarked, 'Whack the company name on your bat just to give a boost to sales'.