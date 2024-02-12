News
Nostalgia Alert! Dhoni's Dinner With...

Nostalgia Alert! Dhoni's Dinner With...

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 12, 2024 08:30 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parthiv Patel/Instagram

In a heartwarming reunion, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught up with former tea-mmates Zaheer Khan, Parthiv Patel and Ashish Nehra, creating a nostalgic buzz among fans.

The quartet, integral to Indian cricket's historic moments, shared smiles and camaraderie at a restaurant, captured in a photograph posted by Parthiv Patel on his Instagram account.

Nehra and Zaheer were part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team led by Dhoni.

Parthiv Patel, who not only shared the field with Dhoni for India but also played for the Chennai Super Kings, showcased the bond they still share.

Fans expressed their delight in the comments section, relishing this heartening reunion of cricketing icons.

 
