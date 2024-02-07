News
Dhoni Preps For IPL 2024

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 07, 2024 09:14 IST
MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again shattered the boundaries of age and is set to grace the Indian Premier League stage in the 2024 season.

Fans are eagerly counting the days for the return of their Thala, who confirmed his participation in IPL 2024 following a triumphant IPL 2023 season that saw him lift the trophy.

After undergoing knee surgery after IPL 2023, Dhoni has displayed his trademark resilience, showcasing a remarkable recovery in recent viral images capturing his intense training sessions in Ranchi.

 
