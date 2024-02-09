Only Dhoni Could Do This!

IMAGE: Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni use this bat in IPL 2024? Photograph: X

In preparation for IPL 2024, during a nets session on Thursday, February 8, 2024, the Chennai Super Kings captain was seen using a bat bearing the logo of a new brand.

The sticker on the bat had the words 'Prime Sports'.

Prime Sports is the name of the sports store, based in Ranchi, owned by Paramjit Singh, a childhood friend of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Paramjit reportedly played a crucial role in helping Dhoni secure his first bat sponsorship.

It seemed like a gesture of gratitude, and the picture of Dhoni with a Prime Sports sticker on the bat went viral.

Some suggested that Thala may continue using the sticker on his bat through IPL 2024.

Prime Sports may just see a spike in their sales after this endorsement from Captain Cool.