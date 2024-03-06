News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni Ends Suspense Over New Role

Dhoni Ends Suspense Over New Role

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 06, 2024 14:26 IST
MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni ended the suspense surrounding his new 'role' with a surprise reveal in a Jio Cinema advertisement for IPL 2024.

On Monday, Dhoni teased fans with a cryptic Facebook post, stating, 'Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!'

The message fueled anticipation among fans.

 

On Wednesday, Dhoni shared a video on social media, unveiling his double role in the Jio Cinema ad for IPL 2024.

'New season, double role! All the action brought to you absolutely free with #IPLonJioCinema, starting 22nd March. Kyunki sab yahaan, aur kahaan!'

