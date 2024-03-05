Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X

Summoned for a T20 World Cup photoshoot before the fifth Test against England, Rinku Singh stands out as a prime contender for the finisher's role, gaining momentum alongside cricket luminaries Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

His participation in the T20 World Cup photoshoot strongly suggests an imminent inclusion in the Indian team for the cricket carnival this June in the West Indies and the US.

Boasting an impressive record of 356 runs in 11 innings, typically batting at No. 5 or lower, Rinku solidifies his reputation as a dynamic finisher.

The reunion with England Head Coach Brendon McCullum, a connection since Baz's stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, is accentuated as KKR shares a photo on social media with the caption, 'Baz with our Jaabaz.'