Gujarat Giants' Special Cheerleader!

Gujarat Giants' Special Cheerleader!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 05, 2024 12:54 IST
IMAGE: Para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone cheers the Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
 

The Gujarat Giants had a special guest cheering them on during their match against the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, who is supported by the Adani Group, was in Bengaluru to cheer on the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat franchise.

Cheering on from the stands, Amir said, 'This is the first time I'm visiting the M Chinnaswamy stadium and I'm very happy Gujarat Giants invited me.'

'The squad has good players, Tarannum Pathan is my favourite. It was nice to talk cricket with her.' Amir, who idolises Virat Kohli, said.

'It was nice to have Amir visit us. His story is a huge source of inspiration,' Giants Mentor Mithali Raj said. 'It was quite memorable for the team to interact with him.'

Amir, who hails from Waghama village in Bijbehara in the Kashmir Valley, lost both his arms in an accident at his father's sawmill when he was eight years old.

He took up cricket in 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para cricket.

REDIFF CRICKET
