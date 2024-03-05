PIX: Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024

Photographs: CSK/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed in Chennai on Tuesday to prepare for IPL 2024.

The defending champions posted a picture of Dhoni, who led them to their fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it "#THA7A Dharisanam!"



Speculation is rife that this will be Dhoni's final IPL season as a player.



Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.





CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.



The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu.



CSK will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22.