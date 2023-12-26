News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan's Tearful Birthday Message...

Dhawan's Tearful Birthday Message...

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 26, 2023 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Papa always misses you and loves you.'
'He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God.'

Shikhar Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Punjab Kings Skipper Shikhar Dhawan shared a poignant Instagram post, extending birthday wishes to son Zoravar.

Following the end of his marrriage, Dhawan faces difficulties in connecting with Zoravar, even claiming to be blocked from virtual platforms for a year.

 

Despite virtual communication restrictions, Dhawan shared birthday wishes, encouraging his son to embody qualities like kindness, generosity, humility, compassion, patience, and strength.

The emotional message revealed Dhawan's daily messages to Zoravar, expressing love and optimism for a future reunion.

Shikhar Dhawan

'Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God.

'Be naughty, but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong.

'Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life. Love you loads Zora. Papa.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: 'Daddy Cool' Dhawan shakes a leg with son Zoravar
SEE: 'Daddy Cool' Dhawan shakes a leg with son Zoravar
Watch! Dhawan and Ishant have got the moves
Watch! Dhawan and Ishant have got the moves
Lockdown files: Dhawan shows fans flute-playing skills
Lockdown files: Dhawan shows fans flute-playing skills
Will face same fate as Gaza if...: Farooq Abdullah
Will face same fate as Gaza if...: Farooq Abdullah
Prasidh Krishna debuts; Ashwin in for injured Jadeja
Prasidh Krishna debuts; Ashwin in for injured Jadeja
After over 7 months, Manipur returning to normalcy
After over 7 months, Manipur returning to normalcy
Can Terrorists Make Money From Markets?
Can Terrorists Make Money From Markets?

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Divorce: Shikhar Silent, Ayesha Opens Up

Divorce: Shikhar Silent, Ayesha Opens Up

Dhawan reunites with son after 2 years

Dhawan reunites with son after 2 years

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances