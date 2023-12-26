Dhawan's Tearful Birthday Message...

'Papa always misses you and loves you.'

'He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Punjab Kings Skipper Shikhar Dhawan shared a poignant Instagram post, extending birthday wishes to son Zoravar.

Following the end of his marrriage, Dhawan faces difficulties in connecting with Zoravar, even claiming to be blocked from virtual platforms for a year.

Despite virtual communication restrictions, Dhawan shared birthday wishes, encouraging his son to embody qualities like kindness, generosity, humility, compassion, patience, and strength.

The emotional message revealed Dhawan's daily messages to Zoravar, expressing love and optimism for a future reunion.

'Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life. Love you loads Zora. Papa.'