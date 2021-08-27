News
Lot of time left in series, no need to feel low: Shami

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 27, 2021 09:21 IST
Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Shami reacts during Day 2 of the third Test against England at Headingley on Thursday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India pacer Mohammed Shami said the team's showing so far in the third Test has not affected the players' morale as there is a lot of time left in the five-match series.

 

"No mentally (it does not affect), we have finished matches in three days, many matches we have finished in two days. Sometimes when we have a bad day or we get out early in a Test match in the first innings and we have to field for long.

"It happens sometimes, but there is no need to feel low, because still there are two Tests left,” Shami said on Thursday, at the end of second day's play of the third Test in Headingley, when asked if England's dominating showing on the first two days has affected the Indian team mentally in the middle of the series.

India were bundled out for a meagre 78 on the first day. In reply, England posted a mammoth 423/8 as they rode on skipper Joe Root's magnificent 121, to take a 345-run lead at close on the second day.

"And we are 1-0 up, so there is no need to think (negative), just one thing, believe in your skill, and back yourself," added Shami.

According to the Bengal speedster, who returned with figures of 3/87, it is the responsibility of the bowlers to take wickets.

"It is your responsibility when there is a long partnership from the opposition. It is your job, to take wickets, you have to plan in your mind on how to get the (batsman) out," Shami said.

All the Indian bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Jasprit Bumrah (1/58) and Mohammed Siraj (2/86) were taken to task by Root and company.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
