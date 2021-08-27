PHOTOS: England vs India, third Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the third Test between England and India, at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow is congratulated by bowler Craig Overton and his England teammates after taking the catch to dismiss opener K L Rahul in India's second innings, on Day 3 of the third Test, at Emerald Headingley stadium, on Friday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India lost opener K L Rahul at the stroke of lunch and were 34 for 1 in their second innings as they set out to save the third Test against England, after conceding a huge 354-run first-innings lead, at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday.

Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 25 off 61 balls at the break, with the visitors still 320 runs in arrears.

Rahul (8 off 54 balls) faced some quality seam bowling before Jonny Bairstow pulled off an incredible one-handed stunner off Craig Overton (5-2-5-1) to hurt India, who still have to bat eight sessions (two days and two sessions).

Earlier, Mohammed Shami (4/95 in 28 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/59 in 27.2 overs) polished off the tail for the addition of just nine more runs to the overnight score, as England’s first essay ended on 432.

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson is bowled by India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England, who began the day at 423 for 8, batted for just 3.2 overs in the morning session as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson respectively finished off the innings quickly.

Rahul had earlier successfully won a DRS against a leg-before decision off Ollie Robinson's (8-1-17-0) bowling; the replays showed that the ball was missing the leg stump, much to the delight of the India dressing room.

IMAGE: India's players watch the big screen as England's Craig Overton takes the review during Day 3. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

However, the exaggerated off the pitch movement and help from the cloud cover over the Headingley skyline meant that James Anderson (5-2-8-0) could get the ball to nip back in the air, and then, with a pronounced outward movement beat the outside edge time and again.

To the batsman's credit, he actually didn't dangle his bat towards the movement and hence didn't get an outside edge.

Scoring runs wasn't the easiest of jobs, with all three England seamers hitting the deck on the tight off-stump channel, but Rahul, after a first innings duck, looked more intent on taking care of his defence as he kept the bat close to his body.

IMAGE: India opener Rohit Sharma hits a delivery from Ollie Robinson for six over third man. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

That was one of the reasons that the wicket taking edges off the first innings turned into luckless deliveries in the second till Overton induced him to play one that straightened and the edge flew to second slip.

At the other end, Rohit mostly left what was bowled outside the off-stump, save a rising delivery off which he got a six by merely using the pace to guide it over third-man.

The six did help raise his confidence, as he clipped a Sam Curran delivery on his pads towards mid-wicket for a boundary.

It's still a long way to go before India can save the match but the two openers did well to see off the new ball.