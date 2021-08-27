News
'Jarvo 69' intrudes again; this time in pads-helmet!

'Jarvo 69' intrudes again; this time in pads-helmet!

August 27, 2021 22:45 IST
A pitch invader, dressed as a batsman, is escorted off the field during Day 3 of the third Test between England and India, at Emerald Headingley stadium in Leeds, on Friday.

IMAGE: A pitch invader, dressed as a batsman, is escorted off the field during Day 3 of the third Test between England and India, at Emerald Headingley stadium in Leeds, on Friday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The intruder in the now-famous fan 'Jarvo 69' came alive yet again on the third day of the third Test between India and England, at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday

This time he entered the playing arena in batting gear.

 

Earlier, he walked his way into Lord's on Day 4 of the second Test between the two teams and acted as if he was setting the field for the Indian team, leaving spectators and viewers in splits.

At Lord's, the fan, who claims to be a popular prankster, walked in casually in an Indian jersey, with his name on the back.

He was escorted out after being spotted.

After that he revealed how Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reacted after spotting him.

Siraj and Jadeja could barely control their laughter before the man was escorted off by the security personnel.

On Friday, too, he made an intrusion after opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the final session of play, even as India tried to stage a comeback in the match.

This time he wore a surgical mask under his helmet before security personnel escorted him out of the ground.

Gavaskar wonders why umpire made Pant change stance
Dawid Malan committed to playing for Punjab Kings
Ex NZ all-rounder Cairns suffers paralysis in legs
Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United
CPM moves SC for early hearing of Art 370 petition
Govt extends tenure of 4 PSBs' top officials
EC creates contempt of court fund on SC's direction
India tour of England 2021

PHOTOS: England vs India, third Test, Day 3

It's ROOT again all the way!

